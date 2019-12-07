Overview of Dr. Ernest Layton, MD

Dr. Ernest Layton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hill Country Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Peterson Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Layton works at Layton Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Kerrville, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

