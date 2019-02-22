Dr. Ernest Lazos, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Lazos, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ernest Lazos, DPM
Dr. Ernest Lazos, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazos' Office Locations
- 1 2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 507, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 772-2979
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best, I seriously mean that. He has and does care for many people in my family and when anyone needs foot care, I always recommend Dr Lasoz.
About Dr. Ernest Lazos, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1285787465
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazos speaks Greek.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazos.
