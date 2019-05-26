Overview of Dr. Ernest Lindell, MD

Dr. Ernest Lindell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Lindell works at Duly Health And Care in Naperville, IL with other offices in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.