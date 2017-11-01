Dr. Ernest Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Little, MD
Overview of Dr. Ernest Little, MD
Dr. Ernest Little, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with Baptist Health System Inc
Dr. Little's Office Locations
Wk Outpatient Lab Services2600 Greenwood Rd # 99, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 212-2861
WK Neurology Consultants8001 Youree Dr Ste 520, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions (318) 212-2861
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Little is extremely busy, however he always took the time to see me when I needed it and was clear to de-conflict his schedule and set firm appointments months in advance . He is able to explain the conditions, medications and future quality of life in layman's terms. I educated myself as much as possible prior to my appointments and I appreciated that he took my concerns seriously and adequately addressed them.
About Dr. Ernest Little, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1780779199
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Health System Inc
Dr. Little has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Little accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
