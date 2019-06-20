Dr. Ernest Manders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Manders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ernest Manders, MD
Dr. Ernest Manders, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Manders works at
Dr. Manders' Office Locations
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Ear, Nose & Throat7691 5 Mile Rd Ste 214, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 232-3277
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Ear, Nose, & Throat11140 Montgomery Rd # 2200, Montgomery, OH 45249 Directions (513) 232-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a consultation with Dr Manders last week and had a very positive experience. He was kind, patient and knowledgeable. I left his office feeling peaceful knowing that he will likely treat others the way he treated me.
About Dr. Ernest Manders, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- Pennsylvania State University
- Harvard
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Manders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manders has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Tongue Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Manders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manders.
