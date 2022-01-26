Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ernest Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernest Martin, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jason A Single DDS LLC102 Buford Ave Ste A, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 261-9506
-
2
Spine and Pain Care2076 WOODRUFF RD, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 540-8246
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
Dr Martin was very compassionate when I lost my mom. Tracy Campbell has been very thorough with my prescribed medicines, and my therapist Kelsey does a great job of normalizing my stressors. I would highly recommend them.
About Dr. Ernest Martin, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1437176922
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.