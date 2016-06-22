See All Neurologists in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Ernest Nitka, MD

Neurology
2.7 (33)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ernest Nitka, MD

Dr. Ernest Nitka, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Nitka works at CHPG Neuroscience and Spine in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Lafayette, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nitka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chpg Neuroscience Sah
    11750 W 2nd Pl Ste 255, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 321-8040
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Blue Sky Neurology at Good Samaritan Medical Center
    300 Exempla Cir Ste 360, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 781-4485

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Seizure Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ernest Nitka, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063485936
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

