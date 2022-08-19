See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Ernest Nora, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ernest Nora, MD

Dr. Ernest Nora, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Thorek Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Nora works at Thoreck Medical Hospital in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nora's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thoreck Medical Hospital
    121 S Wilke Rd Ste 600, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 259-8379
  2. 2
    Logan Square Anesthesia PC
    3538 W FULLERTON AVE, Chicago, IL 60647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 772-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • Thorek Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Ernest Nora, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689783227
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cook Co Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • Loras College, Dubuque Iowa
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ernest Nora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

