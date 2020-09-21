Dr. Ernest Ofori-Darko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ofori-Darko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Ofori-Darko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernest Ofori-Darko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Midland, MI. They graduated from TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with MyMichigan Medical Center Alma, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare, MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin and MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.
Dr. Ofori-Darko works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates Of Mid-Michigan4230 Bay City Rd, Midland, MI 48642 Directions (989) 839-0750
Hospital Affiliations
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
- MyMichigan Medical Center Clare
- MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ofori-Darko?
Excellent bedside manner. Ive had 3 colonoscopies in about 18 years and always been more than satisfied with this Dr.
About Dr. Ernest Ofori-Darko, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1699766097
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ofori-Darko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ofori-Darko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ofori-Darko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ofori-Darko works at
Dr. Ofori-Darko has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diarrhea and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ofori-Darko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ofori-Darko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ofori-Darko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ofori-Darko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ofori-Darko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.