Dr. Ernest Ofori-Darko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Midland, MI. They graduated from TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with MyMichigan Medical Center Alma, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare, MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin and MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.



Dr. Ofori-Darko works at Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates Of Mid-Michigan in Midland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diarrhea and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.