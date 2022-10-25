Overview

Dr. Ernest Quin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, Mobile Infirmary, Monroe County Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Quin works at Cardiology Associates Of Mobile in Mobile, AL with other offices in Fairhope, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.