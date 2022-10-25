Dr. Ernest Quin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Quin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernest Quin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, Mobile Infirmary, Monroe County Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 101, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 607-9797
-
2
Cardiology Associates3715 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 607-9797Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Cardiology Associates of Mobile PC188 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 990-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
- Mobile Infirmary
- Monroe County Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Quin is the best Dr ever!! He listens and answers every question I have to the best of his ability. Can't find another Dr like Dr Quin. 5 stars all day long!!!!
About Dr. Ernest Quin, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Quin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quin.
