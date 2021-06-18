Overview of Dr. Ernest Rector, MD

Dr. Ernest Rector, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center, California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Rector works at John Lai Medical Corporation in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.