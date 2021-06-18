Dr. Ernest Rector, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rector is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Rector, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ernest Rector, MD
Dr. Ernest Rector, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center, California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Rector works at
Dr. Rector's Office Locations
John Lai Medical Corporation1580 Valencia St Ste 606, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 821-3304
E Reginald Rector MD1 Shrader St Ste 560, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 314-1202
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Seton Medical Center
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my first visit with Dr Rector, and I have to say I was a little apprehensive because of the previous reviews on this page. But my experience was exactly the opposite. I found Dr Rector to be very pleasant, professional with an excellent bedside manner I also found him to be extremely kind and compassionate. He took the time to listen to all my questions and made me feel very comfortable and at ease. I would definitely would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Ernest Rector, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457432122
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Hosp & Clinic
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rector has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rector accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rector has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rector on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rector speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rector. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rector.
