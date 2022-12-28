Dr. Ernest Rehnke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehnke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Rehnke, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernest Rehnke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Locations
Ernest Rehnke MD1615 Pasadena Ave S Ste 460, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 344-0640
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
He's kinda, caring & very knowledgable
About Dr. Ernest Rehnke, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831195916
Education & Certifications
- Texas Heart Inst
- Meth Hospital
- New York Methodist
- St George's University
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehnke accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehnke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehnke speaks Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehnke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehnke.
