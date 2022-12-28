Overview

Dr. Ernest Rehnke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Rehnke works at Ernest C. Rehnke, M.D., F.A.C.S. in South Pasadena, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.