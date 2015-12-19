Dr. Ernest Ribera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ribera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Ribera, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernest Ribera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Ribera works at
Locations
-
1
Ernest F Ribera, MD1720 El Camino Real Ste 155, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 342-6506
-
2
Ernest F Ribera MD50 S San Mateo Dr Ste 330, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 342-6506
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ribera?
Outstanding bedside manners. Takes the time to thoroughly explain issues and provides excellent/comprehensive responses to patient's questions. Absolute top notch physician!!
About Dr. Ernest Ribera, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285644286
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ribera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ribera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ribera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ribera works at
Dr. Ribera has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ribera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ribera speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ribera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ribera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ribera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ribera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.