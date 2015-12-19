Overview

Dr. Ernest Ribera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Ribera works at Ernest F Ribera MD in Burlingame, CA with other offices in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.