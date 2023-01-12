Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ernest Shaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ernest Shaw, MD
Dr. Ernest Shaw, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Shaw's Office Locations
Esther Wolf Radin Csw PC291 Wall St, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-1155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I shopped for a doctor. First meeting I couldn't wait to get out of his office. I had been to two other therapist and felt comfortable. I couldn't understand just why this man (Dr. Shaw) disturbed me. My Muscles were tense and I would become nausea. I spent many hours thinking about it. I finally decided it seemed Dr Shaw was touching some inner "spirit". I didn't need cozy comfort. I needed hard core help. I won't say it was easy. I wasn't. He reached into my past and helped me heal. I have never regretted my decision. My mother birthed me. Dr. Shaw gave me life. If you are reading these reviews and searching for help. Shop. Let your "spirit" guide you.
About Dr. Ernest Shaw, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1114985587
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Shaw accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
