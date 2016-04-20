Overview of Dr. Ernest Sink II, MD

Dr. Ernest Sink II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Sink II works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Paramus, NJ and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open and Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.