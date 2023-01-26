Dr. Ernest Stanley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Stanley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernest Stanley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Kennedy and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diarrhea and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 725 Cherrington Pkwy, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 262-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stanley has removed 6 polyps from my colon since 1999. He has consistently been extremely professional and pleasant to communicate with. He takes his time to explain what to expect before the procedure and then explains his findings and recommendations after the procedure. He is a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Ernest Stanley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1215918529
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanley has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diarrhea and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.