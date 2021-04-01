Dr. Ernest Vomero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vomero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Vomero, MD
Overview of Dr. Ernest Vomero, MD
Dr. Ernest Vomero, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Vomero works at
Dr. Vomero's Office Locations
-
1
Bernardini Vomero Anselmi & Anwar Mdpc175 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 424-3787
-
2
Cure Urgent Care241 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 424-3787
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vomero?
Dr. Vomero is a warm, very thorough, and knowledgeable physician.
About Dr. Ernest Vomero, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1245321793
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vomero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vomero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vomero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vomero works at
Dr. Vomero has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Asthma and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vomero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vomero speaks Italian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vomero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vomero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vomero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vomero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.