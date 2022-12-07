Dr. Ernest Weeks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weeks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Weeks, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernest Weeks, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Gastrointestinal Associates, P.A.2510 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 355-1234
Gastrointestinal Associates1421 N State St Ste 203, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 354-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mississippi Health Partners
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Very. Pleased with my visit. Weeks answered all my questions and concerns. Dr Weeks cares a lot about how I am feeling and about my treatments. Gold star
About Dr. Ernest Weeks, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1134330822
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi
- Mississippi College
