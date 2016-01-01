Overview of Dr. Ernest Weymuller, MD

Dr. Ernest Weymuller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Weymuller works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Tonsillitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

