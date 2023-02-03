Dr. Ernest Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Wright, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Barrow Neurological Institute
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Midtown Neurosurgery2011 Murphy Ave Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-9543Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Hendersonville Neurosurgery114 Saundersville Rd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 327-9543
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Manchester Neurosurgery1615 McMinnville Hwy, Manchester, TN 37355 Directions (615) 327-9543
Howell-Allen Clinic - Saint Thomas West4230 Harding Pike Ste 810, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 327-9543
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
- Windsor Health Plan
Dr. Wright really took the time to answer my questions. He thoroughly explained my neck issues and suggested the best solution for me.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1346569589
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Barrow Neurologial Institute
- University Of California
- Neurosurgery
