Dr. Ernestina Saxton, MD
Overview of Dr. Ernestina Saxton, MD
Dr. Ernestina Saxton, MD is a Headache Management Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Headache Management, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Saxton's Office Locations
University Neurology Associates2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 301, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 264-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Saxton several times back when she was at UCLA and she still is absolutely the best doctor I have ever seen! She is compassionate; she listens well; she cares; she has a sense of humor; and more importantly, she knows more about the subject of migraines and migraine treatment than anyone else seems to. I cannot recommend her highly enough!
About Dr. Ernestina Saxton, MD
- Headache Management
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saxton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saxton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saxton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saxton has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saxton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saxton speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Saxton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saxton.
