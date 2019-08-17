See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fresno, CA
Dr. Ernestina Saxton, MD

Headache Management
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ernestina Saxton, MD

Dr. Ernestina Saxton, MD is a Headache Management Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Headache Management, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Saxton works at University Oncology Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saxton's Office Locations

    University Neurology Associates
    2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 301, Fresno, CA 93701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Tension-Type Headache Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 17, 2019
    I saw Dr. Saxton several times back when she was at UCLA and she still is absolutely the best doctor I have ever seen! She is compassionate; she listens well; she cares; she has a sense of humor; and more importantly, she knows more about the subject of migraines and migraine treatment than anyone else seems to. I cannot recommend her highly enough!
    Lillie — Aug 17, 2019
    About Dr. Ernestina Saxton, MD

    Specialties
    • Headache Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295751402
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ernestina Saxton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saxton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saxton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saxton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saxton works at University Oncology Associates in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Saxton’s profile.

    Dr. Saxton has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saxton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Saxton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saxton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saxton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saxton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

