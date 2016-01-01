Overview of Dr. Ernesto Ayala, MD

Dr. Ernesto Ayala, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Ayala works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Graft vs Host Disease and Lymphosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.