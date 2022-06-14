Dr. Ernesto Blanco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Blanco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernesto Blanco, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Blanco works at
Locations
Broward Health Medical Center Physician Office Building1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit I was well taken care of customer service all the way to the top
About Dr. Ernesto Blanco, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English, Spanish
- 1316902430
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Dr. Blanco speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.
