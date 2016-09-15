Dr. Godoy-Romero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ernesto Godoy-Romero, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernesto Godoy-Romero, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They completed their fellowship with Cook Co Hosp
Dr. Godoy-Romero works at
Locations
Dreyer Medical Group Ltd1221 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 859-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Godoy-Romero?
I had a procedure done today at Dreyer Clinic by Dr. Godoy-Romero & I cannot say enough good about him & the staff who assisted him. We arrived very early in the morning & he came in with a warm smile & friendly disposition as if we new him for years, very comforting & more then willing to spend time to talk with us. He's what I would call one of those Good Old Fashioned Doctors that are far & few between today. Thank you Dr. Romero, you are beyond Excellent!
About Dr. Ernesto Godoy-Romero, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1124051198
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook County Hospital
