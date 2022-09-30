Dr. Ernesto Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Gomez, MD
Overview of Dr. Ernesto Gomez, MD
Dr. Ernesto Gomez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez's Office Locations
Mesa Obstetricians and Gynecologists Ltd.1039 N COUNTRY CLUB DR, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (480) 834-3784
Desert Rose Ob/Gyn PC6242 E Arbor Ave Ste 107, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 897-8000
Natural Hormone Treatment Center7233 E Baseline Rd Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 985-8151
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gomez delivered my third child. He made the delivery the best by far. I have aways found him to be attentive and kind. In the past I’ve have had to change doctors due to insurance changes. Thankfully I have been able to be back at this practice for the last few years. I’m in a new phase of life now (menopause) and receiving great care from Dr. Gomez . It is my opinion that he is a Top Doc. Whom I appreciate very much. The staff is wonderful also.
About Dr. Ernesto Gomez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Med Ctr
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Pap Smear, Perimenopause and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.