Overview

Dr. Ernesto Guerra Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Guerra Jr works at San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.