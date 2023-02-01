Dr. Ernesto Guerra Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerra Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Guerra Jr, MD
Dr. Ernesto Guerra Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates520 E Euclid Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 271-0606
Baptist Medical Center111 Dallas St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 297-7000
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Guerra is a very compassionate and knowledgeable physician He is the best in his field, and I am glad I go to him. I know I am getting the best care possible!
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of California At Berkeley
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Guerra Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerra Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerra Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerra Jr has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerra Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guerra Jr speaks Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerra Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerra Jr.
