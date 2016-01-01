Dr. Guido has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ernesto Guido, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ernesto Guido, MD
Dr. Ernesto Guido, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guido's Office Locations
- 1 5920 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 696-6280
Thomas Spann Clinic PA7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 300, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 696-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ernesto Guido, MD
- Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1619958204
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guido accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Guido. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guido.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.