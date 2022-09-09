Overview

Dr. Ernesto Izquierdo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Izquierdo works at Mid Florida Adult Medicine in Longwood, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL, Miami, FL and Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.