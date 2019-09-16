Dr. Ernesto Luciano-Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luciano-Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Luciano-Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ernesto Luciano-Perez, MD
Dr. Ernesto Luciano-Perez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Dr. Luciano-Perez works at
Dr. Luciano-Perez's Office Locations
Virginia Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists2012 MEADE PKWY, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 215-3789Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Virginia Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists3300 High St Ste 1, Portsmouth, VA 23707 Directions (757) 673-5680Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Virginia Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists5838 Harbour View Blvd Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 673-5680
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Perez. He addressed my issue and his staff was professional.
About Dr. Ernesto Luciano-Perez, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Haverford College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
