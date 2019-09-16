Overview of Dr. Ernesto Luciano-Perez, MD

Dr. Ernesto Luciano-Perez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.



Dr. Luciano-Perez works at Virginia Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Portsmouth, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.