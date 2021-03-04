Overview of Dr. Ernesto McCombs, DO

Dr. Ernesto McCombs, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. McCombs works at Office in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.