Dr. Ernesto Mejia, MD is a Pulmonologist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Dr. Mejia's Office Locations
Pulmonary Associates of Morristown500 McFarland St Ste B, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 587-0740
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician! He is extremely attentive, explains all information as needed, extremely caring & compassionate, take his time with each patient, available & does not treat patients as numbers.
About Dr. Ernesto Mejia, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mejia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mejia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejia has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Smoking Cessation Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mejia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mejia speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mejia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mejia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.