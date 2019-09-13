Dr. Ernesto Mendoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Mendoza, MD
Overview of Dr. Ernesto Mendoza, MD
Dr. Ernesto Mendoza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They completed their fellowship with Roswell Park Cancer Institute
Dr. Mendoza's Office Locations
Elmhurst Office4045 78th St Fl 1, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 397-9058
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A caring professional who assists his patients with tough decisions. Easy to talk to.
About Dr. Ernesto Mendoza, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1770593972
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Jewish Hosp
- Franklin Square
- General Surgery
Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendoza has seen patients for Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendoza speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
