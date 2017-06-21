See All Pediatricians in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD

Pediatrics
2.8 (34)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD

Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Millan works at Unique Pediatric Medical Center Inc. in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Millan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Unique Pediatric Medical Center Inc.
    39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste K211, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 776-5620

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Dementia or Depression Screening
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Dementia or Depression Screening

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jun 21, 2017
    I love this Doctor, and my 14 year old daughter says he's the best doctor she's had. Only thing that doesn't go good with him, is the fact that he has so many patients, I spent 30 minutes on the phone, only to be asked if I could please hold!! No I'm sorry, but that's too long of a wait. I think he needs 2 phone lines, or a new secretary.
    Indio, CA — Jun 21, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD
    About Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063595460
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Portsmouth Naval Hosp
    Internship
    • Portsmouth Naval Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Boston U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Millan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Millan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Millan works at Unique Pediatric Medical Center Inc. in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Millan’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Millan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

