Dr. Ernesto Padron, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ernesto Padron, MD

Dr. Ernesto Padron, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.

Dr. Padron works at Park Ridge Pain Specialists in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Padron's Office Locations

    Park Ridge Pain Specialists
    1300 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 696-7036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 17, 2018
    Dr Padron has been a life saver for me. I have complicated issues and he was extremely patient in going over every detail of what I have gin for on and formulating a plan that allows me to continue living my life. With out him I don't know if I would have nearly the same quality of life.
    Monica in Papa — Feb 17, 2018
    About Dr. Ernesto Padron, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • University Il College Of Med
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ernesto Padron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Padron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Padron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Padron works at Park Ridge Pain Specialists in Park Ridge, IL. View the full address on Dr. Padron’s profile.

    Dr. Padron has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Padron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

