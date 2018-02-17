Dr. Ernesto Padron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Padron, MD
Overview of Dr. Ernesto Padron, MD
Dr. Ernesto Padron, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Dr. Padron works at
Dr. Padron's Office Locations
Park Ridge Pain Specialists1300 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 696-7036
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Padron has been a life saver for me. I have complicated issues and he was extremely patient in going over every detail of what I have gin for on and formulating a plan that allows me to continue living my life. With out him I don't know if I would have nearly the same quality of life.
About Dr. Ernesto Padron, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Il College Of Med
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padron has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Padron speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Padron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padron.
