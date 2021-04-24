Dr. Ernesto Pinzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Pinzon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ernesto Pinzon, MD
Dr. Ernesto Pinzon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring, Adventhealth Wauchula and HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.
Dr. Pinzon works at
Dr. Pinzon's Office Locations
-
1
Ernesto Pinzon MD2950 Alt US Hwy 27 S Ste A, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 385-1850
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Adventhealth Wauchula
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinzon?
DR. PINZON AND LAURA PINZON ARE THE GREATEST DOCTORS THAT I KNOW IN SEBRING
About Dr. Ernesto Pinzon, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1013950542
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinzon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinzon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinzon works at
Dr. Pinzon has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinzon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinzon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinzon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.