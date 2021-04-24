Overview of Dr. Ernesto Pinzon, MD

Dr. Ernesto Pinzon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring, Adventhealth Wauchula and HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.



Dr. Pinzon works at Ernesto Pinzon MD in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.