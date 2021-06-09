Dr. Ernesto Quinto, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Quinto, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ernesto Quinto, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Ernesto S. Quinto D.o. Inc.3939 J St Ste 370, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 453-2800
Casa Coloma Health Care Center10410 Coloma Rd, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670 Directions (916) 363-4843
Woodside Healthcare Center2240 Northrop Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 453-2800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great!!! Doctor and staff Sir Richard Bowling PA staff friendly this Dr will help you get better but you have listen help yourself I am better at 71 he has added years to my life. Also he is not s pill pusher actually he should be cloned he is also friendly office clean Dr Quinto is also pleasing to the eyes & heart he make me feel better one Day I was so comfortable I went to sleep & didn’t want to leave I feel safe there
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Filipino, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1134209000
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinto works at
Dr. Quinto speaks Filipino, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinto.
