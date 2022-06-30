Dr. Ernesto Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ernesto Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Ernesto Rodriguez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Medical Clinic, Rheumatology38135 Market Square Dr Ste 220, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 782-1234
-
2
Florida Medical Clinic - Rheumatology4012 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 782-1234
-
3
Rheumatology2100 Via Bella Blvd Ste 201, Land O Lakes, FL 34639 Directions (813) 782-1234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
Fantastic rheumatologist. Recommend to everyone
About Dr. Ernesto Rodriguez, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1457546731
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.