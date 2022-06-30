Overview of Dr. Ernesto Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Ernesto Rodriguez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Florida Medical Clinic in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Land O Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.