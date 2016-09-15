Dr. Ernesto Zatarain-Rios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zatarain-Rios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Zatarain-Rios, MD
Overview of Dr. Ernesto Zatarain-Rios, MD
Dr. Ernesto Zatarain-Rios, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF CHIHUAHUA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Zatarain-Rios works at
Dr. Zatarain-Rios' Office Locations
Sutter Bay Hospitals1501 Trousdale Dr, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 652-8755
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Zatarain-Rios?
Dr. Zatarain is an excellant doctor who takes his professional work seriously. He approached my care with individual attention to my specific needs. He LISTENED to my responses to his questions which were based on MY history and current complaint. I never felt rushed. I trusted his judgement. He presented his management recommendations and he did not seem bothered that I chose to decline one of them (a medication) at that time. I have respect for that. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Ernesto Zatarain-Rios, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1487720439
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF CHIHUAHUA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zatarain-Rios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zatarain-Rios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zatarain-Rios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zatarain-Rios works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zatarain-Rios. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zatarain-Rios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zatarain-Rios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zatarain-Rios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.