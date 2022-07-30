Overview of Dr. Ernie Balcueva, MD

Dr. Ernie Balcueva, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Balcueva works at St marys of Michigan Medical Oncology in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Sidney, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.