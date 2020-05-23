Overview

Dr. Ernie Soto, DDS is a Sedation Dentistry Practitioner in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Sedation Dentistry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University Dental School and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Soto works at Dr Soto in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.