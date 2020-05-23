See All General Dentists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Ernie Soto, DDS

Sedation Dentistry
4.9 (422)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ernie Soto, DDS is a Sedation Dentistry Practitioner in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Sedation Dentistry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University Dental School and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Soto works at Dr Soto in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Soto
    10187 Cleary Blvd Ste 103, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 284-1899
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Florida Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 423 ratings
    Patient Ratings (423)
    5 Star
    (405)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 23, 2020
    Doctor Soto, Thank you so much for the professionalism your team provided at my visit today during these tough times. I appreciate the hard work and effort the Team made to make my visit a comfortable, safe and friendly environment. Thanks again and keep up the great work as always!
    Patrick Griffin — May 23, 2020
    About Dr. Ernie Soto, DDS

    Sedation Dentistry
    34 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1043214547
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hosps
    • Mt Sinai Hosp
    • Georgetown University Dental School
