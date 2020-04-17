See All Cardiologists in Culver City, CA
Dr. Ernst Schwarz, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (50)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ernst Schwarz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PHILIPPS UNIVERSITY OF MARBURG / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center, Southern California Hospital At Hollywood and Temecula Valley Hospital.

Dr. Schwarz works at Dr Ernst von Schwarz MD in Culver City, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Ernst von Schwarz
    3831 Hughes Ave Ste 105, Culver City, CA 90232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 297-6496
  2. 2
    Pacific Heart Medical Group
    25470 Medical Center Dr Ste 201, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 698-4433
  3. 3
    39755 Date St Ste 205, Murrieta, CA 92563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 698-4433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center
  • Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
  • Temecula Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiac Imaging
Hypertension
Chest Pain
Cardiac Imaging
Hypertension
Chest Pain

Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 17, 2020
    Never heard of Dr Ernst von schwarz before today. Had an appt with him today post e.r. cedars Sinai. Post discharge. I was very, very impressed with Dr. Dchwarz because he treated me with respect, answered my questions and I felt as I did many years.ago, in Jerusalem, when our doctors really lived by the hypocratic oath. A very pleasant surprise in a difficult time both personally and the corvid 19 raging here in L.A. the Pandemic unwelcome visitor.
    Rebecca owen — Apr 17, 2020
    About Dr. Ernst Schwarz, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679634984
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILIPPS UNIVERSITY OF MARBURG / DENTAL SCHOOL
