Dr. Ernst Schwarz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernst Schwarz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PHILIPPS UNIVERSITY OF MARBURG / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center, Southern California Hospital At Hollywood and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Schwarz works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Ernst von Schwarz3831 Hughes Ave Ste 105, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 297-6496
-
2
Pacific Heart Medical Group25470 Medical Center Dr Ste 201, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 698-4433
- 3 39755 Date St Ste 205, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 698-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
- Temecula Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Never heard of Dr Ernst von schwarz before today. Had an appt with him today post e.r. cedars Sinai. Post discharge. I was very, very impressed with Dr. Dchwarz because he treated me with respect, answered my questions and I felt as I did many years.ago, in Jerusalem, when our doctors really lived by the hypocratic oath. A very pleasant surprise in a difficult time both personally and the corvid 19 raging here in L.A. the Pandemic unwelcome visitor.
About Dr. Ernst Schwarz, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Armenian, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- PHILIPPS UNIVERSITY OF MARBURG / DENTAL SCHOOL
