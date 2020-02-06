Overview of Dr. Erol Sarokhan, MD

Dr. Erol Sarokhan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Sarokhan works at NJUROLOGY LLC in Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.