Dr. Erol Yoldas, MD
Dr. Erol Yoldas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and Broward Health Medical Center.
Orthopedic Specialty Institute5400 N Federal Hwy Ste 102, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (970) 949-9722
- 2 1601 S Andrews Ave Fl 3, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 522-9590
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I cannot say enough wonderful things about Dr. Yoldas' care. Excellent demeanor, care, knowledge, professionalism. His staff reflects his excellence. He and his staff are definitely one of a kind. Do not hesitate to entrust your care with Dr. Yoldas. Stellar!!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Yale University
- Duke University
Dr. Yoldas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoldas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoldas speaks Russian and Spanish.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoldas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoldas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoldas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoldas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.