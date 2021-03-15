See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Errol Ger, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Errol Ger, MD

Dr. Errol Ger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Ger works at Errol Ger MD in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Methodist Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Errol Ger MD
    1207 N Scott St Ste 4, Wilmington, DE 19806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 427-2370

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 15, 2021
Dr. Ger did my wrist surgery years ago! He is an excellent surgeon! Highly recommend!
Theresa — Mar 15, 2021
About Dr. Errol Ger, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 57 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528007994
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Errol Ger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

