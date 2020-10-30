Dr. Errol Grannum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grannum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Errol Grannum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Errol Grannum, MD
Dr. Errol Grannum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.
Dr. Grannum's Office Locations
Doctors Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-5650
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
saved my 90 year old moms eye. Prior Dr. wanted to remove it. He is the best!
About Dr. Errol Grannum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grannum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grannum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grannum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grannum has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grannum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grannum speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grannum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grannum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grannum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grannum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.