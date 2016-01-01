Overview of Dr. Errol Mallett, MD

Dr. Mallett works at Urology Associates of New York in Flushing, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.