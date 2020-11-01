Dr. Errol Segall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Errol Segall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Errol Segall, MD
Dr. Errol Segall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison.
Dr. Segall works at
Dr. Segall's Office Locations
Novapsy8500 Executive Park Ave Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-5220
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Segall is a lifesaver. He's funny and personable and makes you feel comfortable from the get go. He is very responsive to emails and offers telehealth appointments. Finding a psychiatrist you can trust is not easy and can take years. So grateful to have found Dr. Segall after a few bad experiences. It can take a few weeks to get an appointment with him, but I know to plan ahead for that. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Errol Segall, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segall works at
Dr. Segall has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Segall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segall.
