Overview of Dr. Errol Segall, MD

Dr. Errol Segall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison.



Dr. Segall works at Northern Virginia Psychtrc Grp in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Sunrise, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.