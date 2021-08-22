Dr. Errol Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Errol Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Errol Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
-
1
Jamaica17567 Hillside Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 526-1839Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
D.E.T Medical337 Saint Nicholas Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 497-7262
Hospital Affiliations
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
very experienced, friendly easy to talk to, makes you feel very at ease
About Dr. Errol Thompson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639193691
Education & Certifications
- Jamaica Hospital
- New York Medical College
- NY U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.