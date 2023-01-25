Dr. Erroll Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erroll Bailey, MD
Overview of Dr. Erroll Bailey, MD
Dr. Erroll Bailey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
Resurgens Orthopaedics5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Midtown550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1900, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bailey performed surgery on both of my feet. First, I love his bedside manner. He is brilliant but so approachable. He’s confident but not arrogant. I’d been putting the surgery off for years. I’m so glad I finally did it and couldn’t be happier with Dr. Bailey. He’s very invested in his patients. He’s also super proud of his work - which I love! I’m thrilled that he’s proud of his work. Also, the surgery center was great. Lovely people who are very devoted to their patients. I felt like I was in the hands of true professionals who genuinely cared about me. Surgery is never fun but I couldn’t be more pleased with Dr Bailey, the outcome and the care I received.
About Dr. Erroll Bailey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1265458798
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
