Dr. Ertug Kovanci, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ertug Kovanci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Kovanci works at OB/GYN Medical Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX and Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fannin Office
    7900 Fannin St Ste 4400, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 512-7900
  2. 2
    Aspire Fertility Katy
    23960 Katy Fwy Ste 280, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 512-7900
  3. 3
    CyFair Office
    11302 Fallbrook Dr Ste 306, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 512-7900
  4. 4
    North Houston Fertility Laboratory Inc
    111 Vision Park Blvd Ste 110, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 444-4784
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Female Infertility
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 31, 2020
    We had an unexplained infertility and trying for 4 years after a miscarriage in our 1st pregnancy. We undergone IVF treatment in 2018 with Dr.Kovanci when he still have a clinic in Katy TX and he also did surgery to remove some polyps in my wife’s uterus. Now we have a precious beautiful and healthy baby Girl born on 2019. To our surprise we are currently pregnant with our 2nd child that was conceived naturally. My wife and I will be forever thankful to Dr.Kovanci!!
    Kris R — Jan 31, 2020
    About Dr. Ertug Kovanci, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1891817391
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Istanbul University / Istanbul Medical Faulty
    Internship
    • Baylor College Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ertug Kovanci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovanci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kovanci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kovanci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kovanci has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovanci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovanci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovanci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovanci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovanci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

